Day of mourning in North: Tamil victims remembered in Mullivaikkal

The commemoration ceremony organized in remembrance of the Tamil civilians that died in the Wellamulliwaikkal area in Mullaitivu during the war, commenced today with the lighting of the commemorative lamp by Northern Province Chief Minister C.V. Vigneswaran.

Meanwhile all shops and places of business remained closed in the Mullaitivu town today (May 18) as a Harthal was observed in memory of the Tamil people who died during the war.

A resolution was recently passed at the Northern Provincial Council declaring the 18th of May as a day of mourning.

In the meantime the Education Minister of the Northern Province Kandiah Sarveswaran has instructed all schools in the province to fly the NPC flag at half-mast today.

Meanwhile the students of the Jaffna University staged a motorcycle parade this morning to commemorate the Tamil civilians who died from the war. The parade commenced from Palali and reached the venue of the commemoration event in Wellamulliwaikkal.