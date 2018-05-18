Rosy suspends parking meter fines in Colombo

Rosy suspends parking meter fines in Colombo

May 18, 2018   01:55 pm

-

Mayor of Colombo Rosy Senanayake says that she has instructed the municipal commissioner to suspend all fines charged in relation to parking meters in the city of Colombo, pending the approval of the Colombo Municipal Council (CMC).

“With regard to the recent complaints on parking meter fines. Pending council approval I have given instructions to the commissioner to suspend all fines charged relating to parking meters,” she tweeted today.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories