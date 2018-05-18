Rosy suspends parking meter fines in Colombo
Mayor of Colombo Rosy Senanayake says that she has instructed the municipal commissioner to suspend all fines charged in relation to parking meters in the city of Colombo, pending the approval of the Colombo Municipal Council (CMC).
“With regard to the recent complaints on parking meter fines. Pending council approval I have given instructions to the commissioner to suspend all fines charged relating to parking meters,” she tweeted today.