Almost 600 SIs promoted to the rank of IP

Nearly 600 Sub-Inspectors (SI), who have not received promotions in a long time, have been promoted to the rank of Inspector of Police (IP), the police spokesman said.

SP Ruwan Gunasenara said that 595 sub-inspectors including 56 Women Sub-Inspectors (WSI) were promoted to the rank of inspector on the orders of the IGP and under the supervision of the National Police Commission (NPC).

He said that some of the promoted police officers have not received a promotion in 14 years. The promotions have been made effective from the date of 31-5-2016.