Three sentenced to death over murder committed 17 years ago

The Colombo High Court today (18) imposed death sentence on three persons convicted of stabbing a person to death in Nawagampura, Colombo in 2001 November 05.

The Attorney General has filed the case accusing the suspects to have killed a person during a heated argument which took place after liquor consumption.

Colombo High Court Judge Vikum Kaluarchchi who made the verdict after a long trial ruled that the allegations against the defendants have been proved without a doubt.

Accordingly, the Judge ordered the defendants to be sentenced to death.