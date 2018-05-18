Immigration officers called off work-to-rule action

The work-to-rule trade union action launched by Sri Lankan Immigration and Emigration Officers’ Association (SLIEOA) has been temporarily called off, a short while ago.

The trade union action has been called off based on an assurance given in writing by Internal Affairs, Wayamba Development and Cultural Affairs Minister S.B. Navinna, said the Chairman of SLIEOA Anura Kanugala.

The Minister has arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) at around 9 am today (18) and has held a discussion with Immigration and Emigration officers, it is reported.

Accordingly, the Minister has assured that the three demands of the Immigration and Emigration officers will be submitted to the cabinet on Tuesday, Kanugala pointed out.

Flight passengers were severely plagued due to trade union action launched by The Sri Lankan Immigration and Emigration Officers’ Association (SLIEOA).

The SLIEOA launched a work to rule strike action, from midnight yesterday (17), citing several demands including the formation of a new constitution.

Issuing an urgent notice, Sri Lanka Airlines on Thursday (May 17) requested all passengers to arrive at the airport, three hours prior to departure time effective from (17), 12.00pm onwards until further notice in order to minimize delays that may arise due to ‘work to rule’ trade union action.

Prior to the scheduled work-to-rule action, the association had engaged in a silent protest in front of the Bandaranaike International Airport on May 17.