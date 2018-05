-

Nalin Senaka Dissanayake has been appointed as Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) organizer for the Biyagama electorate.

He received his letter of appointment from President Maithripala Sirisena today (May 18) at the President’s official residence in Colombo.

Deputy Minister Lasantha Alagiyawanna was also present on this occasion, the President’s Media Division said.