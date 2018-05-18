Person arrested in connection with assaulting tourist

Person arrested in connection with assaulting tourist

May 18, 2018   06:55 pm

By Manushi Silva

A person has been arrested in connection with assaulting a tourist and another in Induriwa, Kosgoda on April 04, 2008.

Investigations into the incident were launched by Law Enforcement Unit, of Elpitiya Police Division.
 
Accordingly 39-year-old Opatha Kankanamge Samantha Chandralal alias “Freddy” was arrested in Uragasmanhandiya area last night (17) with a T 56 firearm and ammunition. 

The suspect has been identified as an ex-army deserter who is a close associate of an organized criminal who is now abroad and is directly involved in drug racketeering.

He has been produced to Ambalangoda Police for further investigations.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories