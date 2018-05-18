Person arrested in connection with assaulting tourist

A person has been arrested in connection with assaulting a tourist and another in Induriwa, Kosgoda on April 04, 2008.

Investigations into the incident were launched by Law Enforcement Unit, of Elpitiya Police Division.



Accordingly 39-year-old Opatha Kankanamge Samantha Chandralal alias “Freddy” was arrested in Uragasmanhandiya area last night (17) with a T 56 firearm and ammunition.

The suspect has been identified as an ex-army deserter who is a close associate of an organized criminal who is now abroad and is directly involved in drug racketeering.

He has been produced to Ambalangoda Police for further investigations.