Heavy rainfall expected in several provinces tomorrow

Heavy rainfall expected in several provinces tomorrow

May 18, 2018   08:00 pm

- Department of Meteorology

Heavy Rain and lightning Advisory has been issued by the Natural Hazards Early Warning Centre of Meteorological Department. 

Accordinglky, Heavy rains (100 - 150mm) can be expected in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Uva, Southern and  Central provinces and Kurunegala until 4.30pm tomorrow, the  Meteorological Department  announced.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. 

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.
 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories