Heavy rainfall expected in several provinces tomorrow

- Department of Meteorology

Heavy Rain and lightning Advisory has been issued by the Natural Hazards Early Warning Centre of Meteorological Department.

Accordinglky, Heavy rains (100 - 150mm) can be expected in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Uva, Southern and Central provinces and Kurunegala until 4.30pm tomorrow, the Meteorological Department announced.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

