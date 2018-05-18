Wimal expresses regret over Rajithas statement on war heroes

Wimal expresses regret over Rajithas statement on war heroes

May 18, 2018   08:26 pm

By Manushi Silva

Parliamentarian Wimal Weerawansa says that it is regrettable to see certain parties disrupting the commemoration of war heroes who defeated terrorism.

He said that the government should take proper action regarding the extremists in the North who commemorated a genocide day.

Meanwhile, MP Susil Premajayantha expressed his disappointment over Cabinet Co-Spokesman Rajitha Senaratne’s statement with regard to war heroes, recently.

Minister of Industry and Commerce, Rishad Bathiudeen said that all communities should get together in the celebration of defeating terrorism.

He made this statement while addressing media, after a function held in Colombo.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories