Parliamentarian Wimal Weerawansa says that it is regrettable to see certain parties disrupting the commemoration of war heroes who defeated terrorism.

He said that the government should take proper action regarding the extremists in the North who commemorated a genocide day.

Meanwhile, MP Susil Premajayantha expressed his disappointment over Cabinet Co-Spokesman Rajitha Senaratne’s statement with regard to war heroes, recently.

Minister of Industry and Commerce, Rishad Bathiudeen said that all communities should get together in the celebration of defeating terrorism.

He made this statement while addressing media, after a function held in Colombo.