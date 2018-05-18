Santa Fe High School: Up to 10 dead in shooting

Santa Fe High School: Up to 10 dead in shooting

May 18, 2018   10:13 pm

- Foreign News Agencies

Between eight and 10 people have been killed in a shooting at a Texas high school, say police.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez told reporters the majority of the dead at Santa Fe High School were students.

A student was held after the attack. Police said explosive devices were found at the school, 40 miles (65km) south of Houston, and off-campus.

The death toll makes this the deadliest school shooting since the one in February at Parkland, Florida.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories