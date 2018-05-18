Santa Fe High School: Up to 10 dead in shooting

- Foreign News Agencies

Between eight and 10 people have been killed in a shooting at a Texas high school, say police.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez told reporters the majority of the dead at Santa Fe High School were students.

A student was held after the attack. Police said explosive devices were found at the school, 40 miles (65km) south of Houston, and off-campus.

The death toll makes this the deadliest school shooting since the one in February at Parkland, Florida.