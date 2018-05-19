Today terrorist roam free while war heroes languish in prison - Gotabaya

We should never forget the sacrifices made by Sri Lanka’s war heroes during the country’s 30 years of war against terrorism, says former Defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

But due to international pressure and the malicious accusations being made against the war heroes, today they are facing severe hardships, he claimed.

“We all know that right now a large number of war heroes have been jailed,” Rajapaksa said, speaking exclusively to Ada Derana on the occasion of the war heroes’ commemoration day.

“At a time when the terrorists who murdered and destroyed the livelihoods of the people in the country are living freely today, the war heroes who risked their lives to bring peace to the country and defeat those terrorists are languishing in prison.”

Gotabaya Rajapaksa said that he believes it is unfair to imprison the war heroes who served the country, whatever the reason.