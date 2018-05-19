National War Heroes Commemoration Ceremony today

The National War Heroes Commemoration ceremony would be held today (19) evening at the war Heroes’ memorial near the parliament grounds under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

This ceremony is organized by the Ranaviru Services Authority of the State Ministry of Defense under the guidance of Ranaviru Seva Authority Director Major General Priyantha Napagoda.

The function is scheduled to begin with singing the National Anthem. The President will place floral tributes at the War Memorial after addressing the ceremony. A guard of honor will also be held for the war heroes’ who laid down their lives.

The Commanders of the three forces, the IGP, security services heads and families of war heroes who laid down their lives for the motherland are scheduled to participate in the event.

A special traffic plan is in operation today from 2. p.m. to 6. p.m. in the area.

Meanwhile 50 officers of the tri-forces will be felicitated at the Presidential Secretariat today at 9 am.

A seth pirith chanting “Seth Meth Mahaweli Prarthana” has also been organized in commemoration of the war heroes and wishing country and people prosperity.

The pirith chanting ceremony will be held at Mahaweli Center with the participation of President Maithripala Sirisena.

Also, an “Aloka Pooja” will be held today at Kelaniya Rajamaha Viharaya from 6.00 pm onwards under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena, the President Media Division reported .