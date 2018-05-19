The special program to grant kerosene subsidies to fishermen will commence on today (19) or tomorrow (20) says State Minister of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Development and Rural Economic Affairs Dilip Wedaarachchi.

The Ministry has received monetary grants from the treasury by now to allocate the kerosene subsidies, Wedaarachchi pointed out.

The State Minister made this statement while addressing media after a function held in Hambantota.

The Government decided to grant kerosene subsidies to low income households that do not have electricity and fishing community with the increase from fuel price hike on May 10.

Meanwhile a discussion was held between fisheries communities and Minister of Fisheries & Aquatic Resources Development and Rural Economic Affairs Vijith Vijithamuni Soysa on May 16, to ensure that the Rs 4 billion, that was allocated by the government to cover the fuel subsidy for kerosene, reaches legitimate fishermen.

It was decided that, a satisfactory, common agreement proposed by the fisheries societies will be implemented for this task.

The price of kerosene liter was Rs. 44 before and the price increased by Rs. 57 to Rs 101 effective from midnight May 10.

The government says that the kerosene oil subsidy given for the poor is misused by certain individuals. It has been reported recently that private bus owners were using kerosene oil instead of diesel.