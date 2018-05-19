Showers expected today: Navel and fishing communities advised to be vigilant

- Department of Meteorology

Southwest monsoon conditions are getting established over the island, the Department of Meteorology announced .



Showers or thunder showers will occur at times in Western, Southern, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-western provinces.



Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere particularly after 2.00 p.m.



Heavy falls, about 100 mm can be expected at some places, particularly in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Uva, Western and North-western provinces and in Ampara, Batticaloa, Galle and Matara districts.



Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.



Temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers are expected and the public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning.



Marine weather



The possibility for showers in the sea areas around the island is high.



Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas around the island, heavy falls can be expected at some places.



Winds will be South-westerly in direction in the sea areas around the island and speed will be 20-30 kmph.



Wind speed can be increased up to 45-55 kmph at times in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar and from Matara to Potuvil via Hambantota.



Temporarily very strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.



Navel and fishing communities are also requested to be vigilant in this regard.