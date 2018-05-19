President Sirisena refutes allegations made by extremists regarding war heroes

Sri Lankan security forces have not committed war crimes as alleged by certain media and extremist organizations, says President Maithripala Sirisena.

The President made this statement while addressing the gathering at War Heroes’ commemoration which was held today (19).

“The war heroes have been commemorated for nine consecutive years. It is sad to see a majority failing to identify the difference between a war hero and a terrorist” President Sirisena said.

Speaking further, the President said there are groups who sow extremism in South as well as in the North and it is the duty of all citizens to understand the fact and work in a responsible manner.

