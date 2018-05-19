All citizens should get together for the sake of motherland - Duminda Dissanayake

May 19, 2018   05:49 pm

By Manushi Silva

Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources & Disaster Management Duminda Dissanayake says that all should get together irrespective of political, ethnic or religious differences for the sake of motherland.

He made this statement participating at the opening of a two storied building and library building at the Isinbassagala Raja Maha Viharaya in Medawachchiya.

“As people who suffered from war for three decades, defeating terrorism was a great achievement to us. The war did not took place between the Sinhalese,Tamils or the Muslims, but with terrorists” Dissanayake said.

