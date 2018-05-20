The 16 SLFP MPs will meet with former President of the 23rd May

The 16 SLFP MPs will meet with former President of the 23rd May

May 20, 2018   09:59 am

By Charunya Rajakaruna

The 16 Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) MPs who left the unity government will meet the former President Mahinda Rajapaksa on the 23rd May.

MP Chandima Weerakkody said that the said meeting which will be held at 5pm will discuss about the future plans of the said 16 SLPF MPs.

At a press conference in Galle, he said that, anyone can join the United National Party (UNP) if they do not like following the decisions made by the SLFP.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories