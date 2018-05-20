Heavy rainfall to continue in several areas of the country

Southwest monsoon conditions are getting established over the island and the prevailing rainy condition in the South-west part of the island is expected to enhance today.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Southern, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-Western provinces.

Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere particularly after 2.00 p.m.

Heavy rainfall of about 150 mm can be expected at certain places in the Sabaragamuwa Province.

Heavy rainfall of above 100 mm can be expected at some places, particularly in Western, Central and Uva provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

General public is kindly requested by the Meteorological Department, to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.