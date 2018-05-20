A cyber attack on the website of Tourism Development And Christian Religious Affairs Ministry

There has been a cyber attack on the website of the Ministry of Tourism Development And Christian Religious Affairs.

It was reported that a group called the Tiger Eelam Cyber Force is behind the attack.

Ministry said that the website was restored within a short period of time after the attack.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka Computer Emergency Readiness Team (SLCERT) said that many cyber attacks on certain websites have been reported during the past few days.

SLCERT Media Spokesman, Roshan Chandragupta, said that more attention should be paid to the safety when maintaining a website.