A cyber attack on the website of Tourism Development And Christian Religious Affairs Ministry

A cyber attack on the website of Tourism Development And Christian Religious Affairs Ministry

May 20, 2018   11:14 am

By Charunya Rajakaruna

There has been a cyber attack on the website of the Ministry of Tourism Development And Christian Religious Affairs.

It was reported that a group called the Tiger Eelam Cyber Force is behind the attack.

Ministry said that the website was restored within a short period of time after the attack.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka Computer Emergency Readiness Team (SLCERT) said that many cyber attacks on certain websites have been reported during the past few days.

SLCERT Media Spokesman, Roshan Chandragupta, said that more attention should be paid to the safety when maintaining a website.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories