Lighting kills two in Welikanda

Lighting kills two in Welikanda

May 20, 2018   11:55 am

By Manushi Silva

Two persons have been killed after being struck by lightning while working at a paddy field at F5 Ela, Welikanda in Polonnaruwa, Police Spokesman’s Office reported.

Police said the deceased aged 17 and 33 were identified as residents of Magulpokuna, Welikanda.

The bodies are kept at Welikanda hospital and the post mortem is scheduled to be conducted today (20).

Further investigations into the incident are being carried out by Welikanda Police.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories