Lighting kills two in Welikanda

Two persons have been killed after being struck by lightning while working at a paddy field at F5 Ela, Welikanda in Polonnaruwa, Police Spokesman’s Office reported.

Police said the deceased aged 17 and 33 were identified as residents of Magulpokuna, Welikanda.

The bodies are kept at Welikanda hospital and the post mortem is scheduled to be conducted today (20).

Further investigations into the incident are being carried out by Welikanda Police.