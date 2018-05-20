Govt. should hold inquiries on the celebration of LTTE members in North Thushara Indunil
May 20, 2018 12:10 pm
MP Thushara Indunil demands the government to conduct inquiries on North and Eastern Provinces celebrating the members of the LTTE terrorist organization by raising flags.
He mentioned this to the media after attending an event at Kuliyapitiya.
There is no need for UNP members to celebrate or protect Prabhakaran or his followers as the LTTE has murdered many UNP leaders, according to him.