People will make a valid judgment on those who are against war heroes - Dilum Amunugama

May 20, 2018   12:44 pm

By Manushi Silva

The public will take a valid judgment about those who issue statement against the war heroes, says parliamentarian Dilum Amunugama .

Amunugama made this statement while addressing media after a War Hero Commemoration held in Mailapitiya,Kandy.

Speaking further the parliamentarian said that he strongly condemn the statement made by co- cabinet Spokesman Rajitha Senaratne and the response by Army Media Spokesperson at the cabinet meeting.

A special War Hero Commemoration was held in National War Hero Centre in Mailapitiya,Kandy  yesterday (19).

Parliamentarians Dilum Amunugama and many parliamentarians representing the Joint Opposition (JO) and members of the Ranaviru families also attended the event.

Religious observances also took place in remembrance of the fallen war heroes.

