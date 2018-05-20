Politically criticizing everything is an obstacle for the progress of the country Duminda Dissanayake

Politically criticizing everything is an obstacle for the progress of the country Duminda Dissanayake

May 20, 2018   01:29 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Politically criticizing everything is an obstacle for the progress of the country says Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources & Disaster Management Duminda Dissanayake.

He said this attending an event opening the new ward complex and the outpatient department (OPD) at the Thambuththegama Ayurvedic hospital.

He says that forgetting one’s beginning will create many issues and will lead to destruction.

The event was attended by the North Central Province Governor M Jayasinghe, as well.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories