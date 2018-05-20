Politically criticizing everything is an obstacle for the progress of the country Duminda Dissanayake

Politically criticizing everything is an obstacle for the progress of the country says Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources & Disaster Management Duminda Dissanayake.

He said this attending an event opening the new ward complex and the outpatient department (OPD) at the Thambuththegama Ayurvedic hospital.

He says that forgetting one’s beginning will create many issues and will lead to destruction.

The event was attended by the North Central Province Governor M Jayasinghe, as well.