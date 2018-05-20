Customs nab woman with foreign cigarettes

Customs nab woman with foreign cigarettes

May 20, 2018   06:56 pm

By Manushi Silva

A Sri Lankan female was arrested while attempting to smuggle in cigarettes valued at Rs. 1 million at the Green Channel of  Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake today (20), the Customs Department said.

Customs Deputy Director Vipula Minuvanpitiya said the 40-year- old suspect who arrived from Dubai via Kuwait by flight No KU 363 at 10.00am today was apprehended with illegally brought  20400  sticks (102 cartons) of cigarettes valued at Rs. 1,020,000/-

The haul had been detected by Superintendent of Customs G.S. Chandrasiri along with A.S.C.C. A.M.A.S. Amarasinghe, D.P. Herath, D.C. Herath R.G.C.S. Wijewickrama and R.M.T.S.S. Dhanapala.

Further investigations are carried out by D.D.C.C. Wasantha Silva and Jagath Murage under the guidance of Customs Director O. M. Jabeer. 

