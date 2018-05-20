Six accidents in expressways due to rainy weather

May 20, 2018   07:56 pm

By Manushi Silva

Six road accidents have been reported by this evening on expressways, Police Media Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara said.

Four accidents on Southern Expressway and another two on Katunayake Expressway have been reported, according to Gunasekara.

Four individuals including a child have been injured after a jeep veered off the road and crashed into the safety barrier of the Southern Expressway in between Dodangoda and Gelanigama area.

The child and a woman among the injured were in a critical condition, according to police.

SP Gunasekara warned the motorists to be cautious when using the Expressways until the adverse weather condition reduced.

Meanwhile, the Road Development Authority (RDA) requested motorists to maintain a maximum speed of 60kmph & switch on headlights when using the expressways due to the rainy weather conditions.

