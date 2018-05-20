Showers expected to continue during next 12 hours - Met Dept

The Department of Meteorology has issued another advisory for heavy rainfall and lightning for Western, Sabaragamuwa, Uva, Central, North-Western provinces and Galle and Matara districts.

The advisory, issued at 10.00 p.m. today (20), requests the public to be aware as heavy showers are expected during next 12 hours at some places in provinces and districts mentioned above.

Fairly strong gusty winds up to 40-45 kmph are also likely, it said, adding that there may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

“General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.”

The department said that presently showers or thundershowers are occurring in the South western part of the island and in North Western province.

Meanwhile the prevailing showery condition is expected to continue during next 12 hours in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Western and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.