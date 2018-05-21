Army troops ready to be deployed in disaster situation  Spokesman
File Photo.

May 21, 2018   08:40 am

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Army Spokesperson Brigadier Sumith Atapattu stated that army troops are prepared if the incessant rains escalates in to a disaster situation.

According to him two platoons from the Security Force Headquarters West (SFHQ- West) are ready to be dispatched.

He said that necessary steps will be taken to assist the activities in accordance with the information provided by the Disaster Management Center (DMC).

Meanwhile, the Road Development Authority warns motorists operate at the optimum speed of 60 km per hour on the expressway, with regard to the weather conditions.

