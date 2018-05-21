Asgiri Mahanayake Thero wants tuition classes banned on Sundays

The Mahanayake Thero (Chief Prelate) of the Asgiriya Chapter of the Siam Sect, Most Venerable Warakagoda Sri Gnanarathana Thero has made a request to prohibit private tuition classes from being held on Sundays when Dhamma schools are held.

Religious education through Dhamma schools can cultivate coexistence and it is imperative for the future of the country, pointed out the Thero.

The Chief Prelate stated this attending an event in the Sri Sumanatissa Dhamma School of the Asgiri Maha Vihara.