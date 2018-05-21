Two held with gold worth over Rs 4.7 million

-

Customs officers at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake arrested two Sri Lankan passengers attempting to smuggle gold pieces worth over Rs 4.7 million into the country.

The suspects, a 55-year-old from Matara and a 52-year-old from Batticaloa, had arrived from Singapore this morning (21).

The gold pieces weighing 700g and worth Rs. 4,760,000 were found concealed in fake belts worn near the knees and inside the false bottom of shoes, the customs spokesman said.

Meanwhile in a separate detection a Sri Lankan aged 38 from Colombo was detained yesterday for attempting to smuggle a gold biscuit weighing 200g, worth around Rs. 1,360,000 by concealing it in his purse.