Fire destroys 9 shops in Monaragala

A fire which broke out in a row of shops facing the Pothuvil-Monaragala road, yesterday (20), has completely destroyed nine shops.

Reportedly the fire had been extinguished last night by the joint effort of the fire fighting unit of the Pelwatte Sugar Factory, Kumbukkana Army personnel, fire brigadeof Monaragala Pradeshiya Sabha and the Monaragala Police.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined and according to shop owners the loss is estimated to be around Rs 150 million.

The residents in the area claim that damage could have been minimized had the authorities taken swift action as soon as the fire broke out.