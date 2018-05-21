President orders immediate relief to victims of adverse weather

-

President Maithripala Sirisena has instructed relevant authorities to provide immediate relief to all the people affected by the prevailing inclement weather condition in the country.

He further instructed them to disregard funding issues and act immediately to look into and provide all the aid that should be given by the government, the President’s Media Division said.

The President issued these instructions after looking into the relief activities for the people affected by the adverse weather condition experienced in the country and inquiring from the relevant District and Divisional Secretaries.

The President has also instructed to obtain the assistance of the Tri-Forces to help people affected by the floods and continue welfare services required by the people.