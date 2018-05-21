Public urged not to go sightseeing in flood affected areas

Public urged not to go sightseeing in flood affected areas

May 21, 2018   04:30 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

The Police Media Spokesperson ASP Ruwan Gunasekara advises the public to refrain from visiting areas affected by flooding for sightseeing as it could prove to be dangerous.

He also stated that transportation in many areas has been disrupted due to the flooding of roads and landslips.

Reportedly, around 30 resident families of the Welipana area have been evacuated due to a risk of landslides in the Uragoda hill.

Residents of 45 houses in Hungamuwa, Bandaragama, which have been flooded in, have been temporarily relocated to a community hall, according to the police.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories