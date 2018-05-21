Public urged not to go sightseeing in flood affected areas

The Police Media Spokesperson ASP Ruwan Gunasekara advises the public to refrain from visiting areas affected by flooding for sightseeing as it could prove to be dangerous.

He also stated that transportation in many areas has been disrupted due to the flooding of roads and landslips.

Reportedly, around 30 resident families of the Welipana area have been evacuated due to a risk of landslides in the Uragoda hill.

Residents of 45 houses in Hungamuwa, Bandaragama, which have been flooded in, have been temporarily relocated to a community hall, according to the police.