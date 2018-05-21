This is an unlawful government  Prof G.L. Peiris

This is an unlawful government  Prof G.L. Peiris

May 21, 2018   04:43 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

The current government is an unlawful government and it works against the constitution, said Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Chairman, Prof. G.L. Peiris, at a press conference today (21).

The current government should all go home as they have proven that they cannot run the country, says the former foreign minister.

According to him, the Joint Opposition and the SLPP have planned to organize a series of island-wide protests from June.

He claims that the current government has carried out activities that are against the public and Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) supported the government in those.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories