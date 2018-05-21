This is an unlawful government  Prof G.L. Peiris

The current government is an unlawful government and it works against the constitution, said Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Chairman, Prof. G.L. Peiris, at a press conference today (21).

The current government should all go home as they have proven that they cannot run the country, says the former foreign minister.

According to him, the Joint Opposition and the SLPP have planned to organize a series of island-wide protests from June.

He claims that the current government has carried out activities that are against the public and Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) supported the government in those.