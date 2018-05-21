Pre-schools, Grades 1-5 closed due to viral flu

Pre-schools, Grades 1-5 closed due to viral flu

May 21, 2018   04:45 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

Grades 1 to 5 of all schools in the Matara, Mulatiyana, Akuressa, Tangalle, Walasmulla and Galle Education Zones will be closed on May 22 and 23 to prevent the spread of fever. 

However, Grades 6 to 11 of the schools will remain open. 

Meanwhile all Pre-Schools in the Southern Province will be closed until May 25 owing to the same reason, the Provincial Education Minister Chandima Rasaputhra said. 

A viral flu is spreading across the Southern Province, and as a result a large number of patients, mostly infants and children, have been admitted to the Karapitiya Teaching Hospital. 

The flu has caused 15 deaths including an infant so far within the past month with a large number still receiving treatment at the hospital.  

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories