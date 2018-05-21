Pre-schools, Grades 1-5 closed due to viral flu

Grades 1 to 5 of all schools in the Matara, Mulatiyana, Akuressa, Tangalle, Walasmulla and Galle Education Zones will be closed on May 22 and 23 to prevent the spread of fever.

However, Grades 6 to 11 of the schools will remain open.

Meanwhile all Pre-Schools in the Southern Province will be closed until May 25 owing to the same reason, the Provincial Education Minister Chandima Rasaputhra said.

A viral flu is spreading across the Southern Province, and as a result a large number of patients, mostly infants and children, have been admitted to the Karapitiya Teaching Hospital.

The flu has caused 15 deaths including an infant so far within the past month with a large number still receiving treatment at the hospital.