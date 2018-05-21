Fertilizer to be declared an essential item

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has declared fertilizer as an essential item and the relevant Gazette notification will be released within the week, said Minister of Agriculture, Mahinda Amaraweera.

Speaking at press conference at the Ministry of Agriculture today (21), he said that currently the fertilizer is issued to paddy farmers at a rate of Rs 500 per bag and Rs 1500 per bag to other farmers.

This decision was taken due to the complaints received from the farmers stating that certain shops sell fertilizer at a higher price, according to the minister.

Some sellers sell fertilizer by the kilo and some others mix it with other fertilizer and sell as ‘mixed fertilizer’, said the minister. He says that the CAA will conduct raids to put a halt to these activities.

As the paddy cultivation would go up this Yala season due to the rain in paddy cultivating areas, a continuous program is underway to provide fertilizer for very farmer, says the minister.

Fertilizer for paddy is distributed by the Ceylon Fertilizers Company and the Commercial Fertilizers Company while fertilizer for other cultivations is imported by private companies.

However, since there have been reports of farmers not receiving the fertilizer for other crops properly, Ceylon Fertilizers Company and the Commercial Fertilizers Company too have been given permission to provide those, said the minister.

Minister further stated that the fertilizer companies have been informed to remove the dealerships of the agents who sell fertilizer for higher prices.

The press briefing was also attended by Ministry Secretary B. Wijeratne and other heads of institutions under the Ministry.