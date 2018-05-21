Individuals like Mahendran can manipulate Sri Lankan economy via SLSFTA  Bandula

The Sri Lanka- Singapore Free Trade Agreement (SLSFTA) will give monopoly rights to various nations to exploit the country, says MP Bandula Gunawardane.

While attending a meeting in Avissawella, he said that, not only Singapore nationals but other nationals who are residing in Singapore also receive these rights.

Through the SLSFTA, individuals who cannot face Sri Lanka, such as Arjuna Mahendran, will be able to manipulate the economy in Sri Lanka while residing in Singapore, he alleged.