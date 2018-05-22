-

Sri Lanka’s Johann Peries has successfully summited Mount Everest this morning in his second attempt and becomes the second Sri Lankan to summit the highest mountain on Earth.

He successfully summited Mount Everest at 5.55 am Nepal time today (22 May 2018). This was his second attempt.

Johann Peries now becomes the second Sri Lankan to summit Mt. Everest after Jayanthi Kuru Utumpala in 2016. Peries’ earlier attempt in 2016 was unsuccessful when his oxygen tank failed 400 metres before the summit.

According to his local team in Colombo, he has now begun his descent, which is far more treacherous than the ascent and will take him two days to reach Base Camp, when he will be in communication with his team.

Johann Peries is part of a team of 13 members including 8 Sherpas, 2 Americans, a South African and a Canadian who reached the summit, according to the International Mountain Guides website.

Mount Everest, the highest mountain in the world, stands 8,848 metres above sea level on the border of Nepal and China.