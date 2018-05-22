New bus fare revision to be submitted to Cabinet

The proposed new bus fare revision will be presented to the Cabinet of Ministers today (22) for approval.

In line with the recent fuel price hike, Cabinet approval was granted for a bus fare hike with an increase by 6.5%.

However, the bus associations had objected to this revision and prepared to launch a strike, and accordingly, the Ministry of Transport has agreed to increase the bus fares by 12.5%.

It was also decided to increase the minimum bus fare of Rs 10 up to Rs 12.

Deputy Minister of Transport Ashok Abeysinghe stated that these amendments will be submitted to the Cabinet for approval.