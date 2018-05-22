Joint opposition requests for special debate in Parliament

Joint opposition requests for special debate in Parliament

May 22, 2018   11:27 am

By Charunya Rajakaruna

The Joint Opposition has requested the Speaker of Parliament to hold a special debate, on the current disaster situation in the country and the rising cost of living.

MP Dinesh Gunawardena said that a written request was made to Speaker Karu Jayasuriya, yesterday (21), regarding this.

The Joint Opposition requested the debate to be held at the opening of the parliamentary session today (22).

However, MP Gunawardena said that a special Party Leaders’ meeting is also scheduled today, to discuss the matter.

