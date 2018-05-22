Minister directs to deploy disaster relief units to high-risk areas

Certain deaths have occurred due to the failure to follow the instructions given by the Meteorological Department and disaster management centers as 2 persons have dies due to lightning strikes while working in a paddy field, says State Minister Palitha Range Bandara.

He also stated that a pre-school teacher from Monaragala and a resident of Anuradhapura have died due to falling trees. Another has dies as a mound of earth collapsed on to a house in Bulathkohupitiya, Kegalle, he added.

The State Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources & Disaster Management said this while on a tour in Puttalam to observe the flood situation.

About 75 families have been relocated to safer areas due to flood situations and overflowing tanks. Speedy relief will be provided to all displaced families, says the minister.

Minster informed the Ministry of Disaster Management and the Disaster Management Center to ready disaster relief team to be deployed to identified high-risk areas.