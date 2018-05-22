3 youths arrested for robbing fuel station in Walasmulla

Tangalle Crimes Investigation Unit has arrested 3 persons at Kambussawala area in Beliatta for robbing a fuel station in Walasmulla.

Reportedly, the suspects have robbed the fuel station of about Rs 650,000.

During the arrest, the police had found Rs 25,150 and a mobile phone worth Rs 35,000 on the suspects.

The suspects, who are residents of the Beliatta area, are youth aged between 18-19.

They will be presented at the Tangalle Magistrate’s Court today (22).