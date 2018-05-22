3 youths arrested for robbing fuel station in Walasmulla

3 youths arrested for robbing fuel station in Walasmulla

May 22, 2018   01:31 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Tangalle Crimes Investigation Unit has arrested 3 persons at Kambussawala area in Beliatta for robbing a fuel station in Walasmulla.

Reportedly, the suspects have robbed the fuel station of about Rs 650,000.

During the arrest, the police had found Rs 25,150 and a mobile phone worth Rs 35,000 on the suspects.

The suspects, who are residents of the Beliatta area, are youth aged between 18-19.

They will be presented at the Tangalle Magistrate’s Court today (22).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories