Minister Rajitha Senaratne says that a country cannot be developed with racism and religionism.

He said this at the foundation stone laying ceremony for the new ward complex at the Moratuwa Provincial Hospital to be built at a cost of Rs 800 million.

He says that ruling a country by racism, religionism and casteism is unsuitable and instead it should be done by comradeship.

Malaysia developed their country by eradicating racism, says the minister.

There is no government that doesn’t have thieves in it; instead, the existing thieves should be caught and brought to justice, he added.

A monetary donation for the construction of the building, was also made by artists living in Moratuwa area, during the ceremony.

The event was attended by the State Minister of Finance Eran Wickramaratne, Deputy Health Director Generals of the Health Ministry, Health Director of Western Province Anil Samaranayake, and District Medical Officer of Moratuwa Hospital Amal Gamage and other officials.