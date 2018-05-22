Minister calls for report on flood-affected elderly and disabled

May 22, 2018   03:13 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Minister of Social Welfare and Primary Industries Daya Gamage has requested for information on the elderly and the disabled who are affected and displaced by the floods, according to the Ministry.

Over 23,000 families of 16 districts have been affected by the floods and about 1,500 people from Ratnapura, Kalutara and Nuwara Eliya Districts are stationed at 30 camps, the ministry said.

As there is a landslide warning for the Badulla District, and a large number of houses have been destroyed in a similar manner, the Minister requested for a report on that, through the Social Services Officers serving in each Divisional Secretariats.

