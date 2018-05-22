Mayor of Colombo meets ex-Maldivian President

-

Maldivian opposition leader, former President Mohamed Nasheed has met with Mayor of Colombo Rosy Senanayake on Tuesday.

The former Maldivian president tweeted a photo with the first female mayor of Colombo on Tuesday afternoon, revealing that a meeting had taken place.

“Discussed long standing historical, commercial and cultural ties between the Maldives and Sri Lanka and the merits of a low carbon development strategy,” reads his tweet.

Nasheed also highlighted that Colombo city ‘now hosts the second largest population of Maldivians,’ with the first being Maldives’ capital, Malé City.

Nasheed, who was issued a 13-year jail sentence over terror charges in March 2015, has since been granted political asylum in the United Kingdom, but has been in Colombo more often, especially recently as his campaign for his Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP)’s primary is underway, ahead of this year’s Presidential Elections.

Source: Raajjemv

-Agencies