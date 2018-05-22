Helpline to inform about students affected by adverse weather

Education Minister Akila Viraj Kariyawasam has instructed to take prompt action to provide relief to flood affected school students to return to their educational activities.

If uniforms, text books, study notes of students has been destroyed or damaged due to the adverse weather conditions, the ministry could be contacted through its helpline –1988.

The minister has instructed the officials to provide swift relief based on the information received by the ministry.

In addition, the minister directed the officials to give priority to providing relief to G.C.E. (A/L) students and students facing the Grade 5 Scholarship Examination in August, if their textbooks or study notes have been damaged or destroyed by the situation.

Accordingly, any affected students, school teachers or parents can reach the ministry for assistance through the hotline - 1988.