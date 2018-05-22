Helpline to inform about students affected by adverse weather

Helpline to inform about students affected by adverse weather

May 22, 2018   05:23 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Education Minister Akila Viraj Kariyawasam has instructed to take prompt action to provide relief to flood affected school students to return to their educational activities.

If uniforms, text books, study notes of students has been destroyed or damaged due to the adverse weather conditions, the ministry could be contacted through its helpline –1988.

The minister has instructed the officials to provide swift relief based on the information received by the ministry.

In addition, the minister directed the officials to give priority to providing relief to G.C.E. (A/L) students and students facing the Grade 5 Scholarship Examination in August, if their textbooks or study notes have been damaged or destroyed by the situation.

Accordingly, any affected students, school teachers or parents can reach the ministry for assistance through the hotline - 1988.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories