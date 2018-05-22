Sri Lanka Cricket raise wages of national players

-

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has raised the wages of national players by 34-pct for the period of 2018/19, following strong results achieved during the concluded financial year.

Apart from the pay raise, the 33 contracted players will also be given a raise in match fees covering all match formats, SLC said in a statement.

“Since, Sri Lanka Cricket has made good financial gains during the concluded financial year, we thought it is appropriate to give a pay raise for the players, as they are making a major contribution towards the growth of Sri Lanka Cricket,” said SLC President Thilanga Sumathipala.

The contracts were offered under categories of A, B, C, D & Premier.

Accordingly, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Rangana Herath, Suranga Lakmal and Dimuth Karunaratne were offered contracts under category ‘A,’ whilst Upul Tharanga and Dilruwan Perera were given contracts under category ‘B’.

Kusal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella, Dananjaya De Silva; Kusal Janith and Thisara Perera were contracted under Category ‘C’.

Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Asela Gunaratne, Danushka Gunathilaka and Nuwan Pradeep were given contracts under category ‘D’.

In the meantime, players who were contracted under the ‘Premier category’ were Sadeera Samarawickrema, Roshen Silva, Lahiru Thirimanna, Lahiru Gamage, Vishwa Fernando, Lakshan Sadakan, Jeffery Vandersay, Dasun Shanaka, Kaushal Silva, Shehan Madushanka, Lahiru Kumara, Malintha Pushpakumara, Amila Aponso, Wanidu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana and Dilshan Munaweera.