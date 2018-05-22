Revised bus fares

-

Upon the Cabinet approval granted, the bus fare has been increased from 12.5% and the minimum bus fare will be Rs. 12 with effect from midnight today (May 22).

The revised fares were announced by the National Transport Commission in a special notice. The NTC says that stern action will be taken against any operator who charges fare in excess of the approved fare.

The fares for buses operating on the Expressway have also been increased with the new fare from Maharagama to Galle increasing to Rs. 450. The fare from Maharagama to Matara is Rs. 560 while Kaduwela to Matara is now Rs. 580. See below for full list of new fares.

Accordingly the full fare in respect of approved Inter Provincial (Normal, Semi Luxury, Luxury and Super Luxury) Services implemented by the Sri Lanka Transport Board and Private Passenger Transport Services and the Fare Table depicting 350 Normal Fare Stages are given below for the information of Passengers, Owners, Crew, Authorities and the General Public.

Interim Bus Fare Revision May 2018 by Anonymous 4xL1hr21yl on Scribd

SPECIAL NOTICE - Interim Bus Fare Revision (May 23-2018) by Anonymous 4xL1hr21yl on Scribd