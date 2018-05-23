Prevailing rainy condition expected to enhance from today

-

The Department of Meteorology says that the prevailing rainy condition in the Southwestern part of the island is expected to enhance some extent from today, particularly tonight.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Southern, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-Western provinces, it said.

Showers or thundershowers are expected to occur elsewhere particularly after 2.00 p.m.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in Jaffna, Mannar and Mullaitivu districts in morning too.

Heavy falls, about 100 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Western, Central and North-western provinces and in Galle, Matara districts. Fairly heavy falls, about 75mm can be expected at some places in Mullaitivu, Trincomalee and Batticaloa.

Sea Areas:

Windy and showery condition are expected to enhance in the North-east, North-western, Western and southern sea areas during next few days.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the around the island.

Heavy showers can be expected at some places, the department said.

Winds will be Westerly to South-westerly in direction in the sea areas around the island and speed will be 30-40 kmph.

Sea area extending from Kankasanturai to Potuvil via Puttalam, Colombo and Hambantota can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 60 kmph at times.

Temporarily very strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

The Met Department requests naval and fishing communities to be vigilant in this regards.