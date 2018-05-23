Disaster situation will continue to prevail  DMC

May 23, 2018   11:20 am

By Charunya Rajakaruna

The prevailing disaster situation in the country will continue further, says the Disaster Management Center (DMC).

DMC Deputy Director Pradeep Kodippili stated that over 68,000 people have been affected by the current disaster situation so far.

Three spill gates of the Udawalawa reservoir have been opened early this morning (23).

Kodippili said that the flood situation still prevails in certain areas.

Meanwhile, heavy rains can be expected in many parts of the country today, according to Meteorological Department’s Meteorologist Udeni Weerasinghe.

