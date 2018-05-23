Person nabbed with gold worth Rs 1.3 million at BIA

May 23, 2018   11:57 am

By Charunya Rajakaruna

A person was apprehended by the Customs officers at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) today (23) for attempting to smuggle gold into the country. 

The suspect was arrested at the Green Channel of Arrival Terminal of the airport with 2 gold biscuits, weighing 200g each, concealed in his wallet and inside a shoe.

The value of the gold was estimated to be Rs. 1.3 million according to the Customs at the BIA.

 The suspect arriving from Dubai was identified to be a 55 year old Sri Lankan-British citizen.

